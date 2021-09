The walk honors individuals on their recovery journey and serves to raise awareness in the community.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students from Lackawanna College hit the pavement Wednesday morning all to raise awareness during National Recovery Month.

Students and faculty members in the Addictions Concentration Program hosted an Addiction Recovery Walk along Vine Street in Scranton.

The walk's route included passing by treatment centers located in downtown Scranton.