Actors back in the limelight in Lackawanna County

A group of actors hosted an outdoor variety show ahead of their summer in-theatre performances.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Before firing up the lights in the theatre, a performance group got some practice in front of a live audience outside on Sunday night in Scranton.

The Actors Circle is preparing for the return of live theatre performances at their building in north Scranton. Sunday's show at McDade Park was a chance to dip their toes back in the water after a year off.

The performers say they loved being back in front of an audience again.

"Seeing everybody here and getting to hear the amazing music and the funny music. There's people of all ages here, and I just think this is a really great event," said Reilly Bauer of Lansford.