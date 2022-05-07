x
Lackawanna County

Abortion rights rally held in Scranton

A group of abortion rights activists in Scranton spent their Fourth of July protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some people in Scranton spent Independence Day exercising their right to protest.

"2, 4, 6, 8, they can't make us procreate," protesters chanted Monday afternoon.

A few dozen people came out to Courthouse Square in Scranton on the Fourth of July.

They rallied against the recent Supreme Court ruling to send the Roe v. Wade decision back to the states, which eliminated women's constitutional right to an abortion.

The ruling shut down or severely restricted abortions in roughly a dozen states within days of the decision.

Roe v. Wade had put federal abortion protections in place.

The justices will next return to the courtroom in October.

In the video below is an explanation of the Roe v. Wade timeline and the history of the battle over abortion.

