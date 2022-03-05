Battle over abortion rights continues

Growing anger and disappointment among Abortion Rights advocates after a leaked draft opinion looking to overturn Roe V Wade was determined to be authentic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People in the Keystone State will vote in exactly two weeks and because there are so many important races on the ballot, some believe this hot button issue will drive more people to the polls.

"People are outraged. I think it is going to be the focus of the campaign not only in Pennsylvania but across the nation. There were so many people who thought that this could never happen," said Nancy Mills, PA Dems Chair.

Members of the state Democratic Party Leadership held a virtual news conference Tuesday to discuss the current battle the country is in regarding abortion rights.

It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed a draft opinion looking to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked.

The 1973 ruling guaranteed federal abortion rights for women.

Patrick Williams is the President of Pennsylvanians For Human Life in Scranton.

He believes the leak should be investigated but stands pro-life.

"Abortion is never the answer to anything. So we are hoping that Roe v Wade is overturned and goes back to the states and gives our folks their right to vote on it," said Patrick Williams, Pennsylvanians for Human Life.

If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v Wade, that would not make abortion illegal.

The decision would be up to each individual state.

There are many key races in Pennsylvania's upcoming general election that can impact the future of this debate.

Kieran Buck from Scranton is pro-choice. She thinks there will be strong voter turnout because of it.

"I think for sure more people are going to try and vote and change the situation. I really feel like, I mean both ways honestly, people are going to want to push for this and people are going to want to push back. I definitely think there are going to be more people at the polls trying to change things, said Kieran Buck, Scranton.

"It's a woman's body they should be able to make their own choice on that. I mean you see what I chose, but there are people that have different situations out there like incest and rape. I feel like it should be chosen and not forced to have a baby," said Alexia Slimak, Avoca.

Even though a decision has not yet been made, this ruling is big for the upcoming Governor's race.

Our next governor can sign or veto abortion legislation.