Closed senior center in Lackawanna County approved to reopen

The municipalities involved agreed on a plan to operate the center that has been closed since January 1.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A closed senior center in Lackawanna County could reopen as soon as Friday.

Clarks Green borough leaders passed a resolution Wednesday night that was needed to allow the Abington Area Joint Recreation board to take control of the Abington Senior Center.

The center outside Clarks Summit has been closed since the first of the year because all five municipalities that maintain the property had to agree on the deal.