Abington Heights Mock Trial team preps for Nationals

Fresh off a state win, some students in Lackawanna County are preparing for the national spotlight. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has their story.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The students from Abington Heights are gearing up for a courtroom competition: the 2021 National High School Mock Trial Championship.

“I’m so proud of us. I’ve been on this team for four years, and we never even dreamt of making it this far. There’s just something about the team this year; we just really connect with each other," said team member Noelle Prisco.

“Bringing this home to Abington and getting recognition for the trial team, we’re usually a sports-dominated school, it’s really a great thing to see," said Eric Schuster of the team.

The group won the statewide competition at the end of March, and since then, the students have been working every day on their new case for later this month.

They say it is a lot of work, but it is worth it.

“I am very proud that we are going to nationals. I have been with this team for four years. I’m happy this group of seniors, specifically," said Julia LaCoe.

The students at Abington Heights are making history, not just for how far they have come, but because, for the first time, these mock trial competitions are virtual because of the health crisis.

“Usually, we get to be in a courtroom like immersed in culture of law, it’s been like a really fun experience so far. Farthest we ever made it, so it’s really exciting," said team member Maddie Lucas.

They are eager to win, but these students say no matter what happens, they have learned so much about not only what happens in a courtroom but what they are capable of.

“I think it's really taught me that when I put the effort in, I’m capable of so much more than I ever thought, and I think that’s true of the entire group," said Evan Pallis.