AAA: Pennsylvania has highest gas prices on east-coast

Gas prices are on the rise nationally and we're seeing some of the worst numbers here in the commonwealth.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hitting the road just got a little more expensive.

Pennsylvania has the highest average gas prices of any state on the east coast, according to AAA.

It reports the average price for regular gas in Pennsylvania is now $3.54, that's up more than twenty cents from this time a month ago.

Drivers are starting to feel the pinch.

Numbers from AAA show the average price for regular gas in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton for almost $3.56.

New York resident Mike Osborne was surprised when he filled up in Scranton.

"I know the prices have been going up, but I didn't realize how much until I finished pumping my gas and it was $67 for about sixteen-and-a-half gallons," he said.

Thomas Hogan wasn't prepared for the increased fuel prices when he started planning his move from New York to Arkansas a year ago.

Back then, prices were more than a dollar lower.

Now, he's concerned.

"Are we going to have enough gas to get there?" Hogan asked. "You know, it's a 1,200 mile one-way trip to where we're going and I've got to keep a close eye on how much money is in the bank to make sure we'll have enough fuel to get where we're going."

Diesel fuel prices are even higher in Pennsylvania, at $3.93 on average, though Newswatch 16 saw prices well above $4 in Luzerne County.

Truck Driver Jeff Rankhorn has been watching the bills soar.

"It has went up tremendously," he said. "$700 is what it's costing to fill it up now, where it was about $375 to $400."

Rankhorn has been driving trucks for 35 years and remembers the surge in fuel prices in 2008.

Still, he said he's never seen things this bad.

"As a small company like we've got, I don't know exactly what's going to happen yet, but something is going to have to or we're probably going to have to go out of business," Rankhorn said.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows the cost of crude oil has been climbing and it could keep climbing.

Early forecasts suggest as the winter months approach, demand for heating oil could keep prices high.

