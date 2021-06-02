A sweet sidebar to the 'bobcat' story

Tuesday's 'invader' at West Scranton High School turned into a sweet surprise for some first responders and small businesses in Lackawanna County.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Alicia Meyers, 22, has had some orders canceled since she opened up LeeLee's Bakery in Taylor last October, but it's never happened before, for this reason.

"So we had an order for West Scranton, for their honor society, and they at last minute, called me and said that they had a bobcat in the school," said Meyers.

If you watched the drama unfold yesterday, you know that the bobcat on the loose in the high school was actually just a runaway house cat.

But that revelation came too late for the more than 200 cupcakes Meyers had already baked for the school's event.

"We decided, instead of just throwing them out and letting them go in the garbage, we went around to all the first responders and everyone that's on the front lines, and gave them a nice little treat for the day," said Meyers.

Meyers and her employee, Olivia, made stops at fire and police departments in Scranton and Taylor, as well as a few small businesses that have also become loyal customers of LeeLee's Bakery.

While the bobcat saga surprised everyone in West Side yesterday, for the employees at Roll Call, the surprise was a little bit sweeter.

"Yeah, I'll take some cupcakes any day of the week for a house cat. It was a nice break in the day, keeps the guys happy," said Jerry Dougherty, store manager at Roll Call, a shooting range and training center.