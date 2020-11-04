A socially distant Easter

A family in Lackawanna County came up with a way to make sure their grandparents still had some visitors for the holiday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This Easter weekend has a lot of people breaking from tradition in order to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19.

Members of the Collarini family gathered at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville and had their cars blessed before heading over to visit their grandparent's house.

"My Grandfather's 90 and my grandmothers 86 and they can't leave their home and my cousins and I couldn't see them. // It's not gonna change what easter is about and were just gonna get to be with our families just in a different way," said Jennifer Collarini.