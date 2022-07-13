New athletic facilities and safety measures are being put in place at Dunmore Junior Senior High School.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some Dunmore school facilities are getting a facelift this summer.

"Our administrative team has put together a multi-year plan where we started looking at the grounds and facilities ya know what we had and needed to be done," said John Marichak, Superintendent of Dunmore Jr/Sr High School.

Since school let out in June, work has been nonstop at the public school.

A new turf field was installed for the upcoming football and soccer seasons, giving athletes a new place to showcase their skills.

As that wraps up, more work continues on the parking lots for both faculty and students.

"It's a team effort, and everybody tries to keep in mind that this is a community," said Marichak. "There is a taxpayer group, but we need to be responsible, and we need to be offering what's best for our students."

Along with restoring athletic facilities, the school district is replacing doors and windows in several locations.

"We are going to complete a doors and windows program. Looking at a lot of the craziness going on in our country, it was a very fortunate time for us to retool a lot of our doors and windows to make things safer," explained Marichak.

Safety concerns in schools throughout Lackawanna County are very real right now.

For Dunmore grad David Day, It's a relief to see the district taking steps to keep students protected while in class.

"I think it's a really good thing that they are doing to ensure they go to school without any fear of anything that's going to happen," said Day. "Mentally, they can go there every day knowing that their safety is a priority."

With safety and accessibility in mind, the Dunmore School District hopes to continue moving forward with future projects and school renovations.