A herd of alpacas in Lackawanna County is ready to meet you

A couple is opening their farm near Moscow to the public, and Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington got to see what it's all about.

DALEVILLE, Pa. — Carina Havenstrite from Covington Township says she and her husband had always dreamed of owning alpacas, so when they found out a farm a few hours away was closing and looking to rehome its animals, they responded.

"We ended up, both of us, called off of work randomly on a Wednesday, and borrowed somebody else's trailer, and got our first four. That, over the last five years, turned into 17," Havenstrite said.

And now the Havenstrites want to share those 17 alpacas with the world.

They shear the alpacas once a year, and then fiber mills turn the fleece into products such as socks, scarves, and blankets.

They are also opening up the farm for visits. It's called Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm.

Not only can you feed and pet the alpacas while you're here, but these guys have also been doing really well with their selfie training.

It's not every day you get to take a selfie with an alpaca 🦙 A couple in Covington Twp. is getting ready to open their alpaca farm to the public. Here's a little behind the scenes of how these guys are getting their "selfie training" before their big debut!

Havenstrite hopes the farm near Moscow isn't just fun but educational too.

"With our food, with our products, people just don't think of how much really goes into it."

With 17 alpacas, two kids, and full-time jobs on top of the alpaca farm business, Havenstrite says she and her husband don't sleep much.

"It's definitely not easy, by any means. But it's something we love to do, and we'd really like to make something of it."

Visits to the farm are currently by appointment only, but the alpacas will be making appearances at craft shows and community events throughout the fall.