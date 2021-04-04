A different kind of Easter egg hunt in Scranton

Eggs were hidden throughout the aquarium in fish and reptile displays.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pandemic-friendly Easter egg hunt was held at the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den in Scranton.

Children explored the aquarium at the Marketplace at Steamtown for a hands-off egg hunt.

Families were given a list of where to find eggs through the fish and reptile displays.

As the kids explored, they collected eggs for a prize at the end.

"I liked the sharks and the octopus. The Easter egg hunt, we got to write down every single animal down. It was awesome," said the Penzo family of Scranton.