A chicken tradition in Throop

Two volunteer fire companies cook up two different recipes for the big game and the firefighters say its more about the community than it is the competition.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Forget the Bengals, forget the Rams, in Throop, the real rivalry has to do with your favorite part of a chicken.

"I'm not much of a football fan, I'm a chicken fan. I don't even know who is playing today," said Mark Zinskie, Olyphant.

Signs in the borough pull you to two different traditional Super Bowl Sunday fundraisers; Throop Hose Company #1's chicken barbecue.

"We come here every year, this is our Super Bowl pre-game if you will," said Steve Zarnowski, Throop.

And wing-fest put on by the Volunteer Fire Company of Throop.

Though there seems to be a competition brewing the firefighters say that's not the case.

"Nah, not at all, not at all, they have their customers, and we have ours," said Dave Benson, Throop Hose Company #1 President.

"Absolutely no competition between the two companies, they have their product we have ours. And we know the community supports both organizations well," said Andy Hegedus, Volunteer Fire Co. of Throop.

There's no shame in picking up some barbecue to accompany your order of hot wings, it is Super Bowl Sunday after all.

"Many people do it, they support both companies, which is great. That's what it's all about, helping the community," said Benson.

No matter which you choose to support, the firefighters say the fundraisers are essential to help keep them running.

And the customers say that protection is priceless.

"We actually had a fire at our hose back in July of last year and they responded rather quickly, so anything we can do to support them, we're there for them," said Zarnowski.