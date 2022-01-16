A celebration of winter in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a winter celebration in Lackawanna County ahead of the storm on Sunday.
The Winterfest was held at Iron Hart Brewing in Benton Township near Dalton.
A celebration of all things winter.
"We're embracing winter. Let's put it that way we have to embrace winter you know. So this is my way of doing it. You know everybody's sort of cooped up and locked in their house for winter and I wanted to do something different," said Matt Zuk, Owner of Iron Hart Brewing Company.
Live music, food, and a large bonfire were all part of the festivities.
