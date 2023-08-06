x
Lackawanna County

St. Ann's Car Show returns in Scranton

Car enthusiasts and barbecue lovers flocked to a church in Scranton Sunday.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Ann's Basilica and Parish on Saint Ann Street held their annual car show and chicken barbecue.

The fundraiser for the church included music, vendors, raffles, face painting, and more.

Organizers say putting the event together takes a lot of work, but it's worth it.

"It means so much to see it come together, and we're blessed with great weather the ninth year in a row. You say, how could it happen? It happens because we do a lot of knee work on our knees praying for a good successful, you know, event for the church and fundraiser," said Bill Tonti, co-chair of St. Ann's Car Show and Chicken BBQ.

This was the 9th year for the car show and barbecue in Scranton.

