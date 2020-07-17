96th Novena at St. Ann's underway with coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of people make the pilgrimage to St. Ann's Basilica. To keep people safe, changes have been made to how people can participate in masses and services.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Inside St. Ann's Basilica, the first day of the Novena already looks different.

Those who were able to sit inside for mass were able to take part in the first day of this religious tradition.

"The devotion here to St. Ann is a civic event, a religious event, it's a personal event and now really with the technology, it's expanded into a national if not international event," said Father Rob Carbonneau, The Passionist Historian-in-Residence at St. Ann's.

With CDC recommended guidelines, organizers can't allow for the normal numbers to be inside the Basilica.

They are only allowing a maximum of 135 people inside for mass at a time.

Outside of St. Ann's Basilica, the scene was very different as well.

People were sitting spread apart on benches or sitting out in the lawn to hear the service being pumped through speakers outside.

"As sad as the pandemic is and as difficult as it has been for all of us, what we've done here is we've been able to is adapt through guidelines following the Diocesan even the Commonwealth guidelines to make sure aspects are safe for people," continued Father Carbonneau.

The heat is usually a problem each year for the Novena, but it won't be this year as people do have the option to remain in their air-conditioned cars during mass and listen on the radio.

"I didn't want to get sick. We are very precautious," said Pat Kasiewicz of Scranton.

"It was special. It's special. It's very great to be here. I am just so happy that I can still do this at my age," said Elaine Cameli of Dunmore.

Communion was also offered to those listening outside of St. Ann's in their cars.

Many people we spoke with say they still wanted to make the pilgrimage but keep safe.

"I think they turn to their faith. I think they rightfully try to understand their faith in a deeper way," continued Father Carbonneau.