Finally time to retire, at 93 years old

Mikey Castaldi is stepping out from behind the counter and closing his family-run business this weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mikey Castaldi has spent most of his life behind the counter at Castaldi's Market in Scranton's Minooka section.

Close to 70 years of cutting meat, ringing up customers, always with a smile on his face, and often with his son and his grandson working by his side.

On Saturday, he's finally hanging up his apron and closing the doors for good.

"Don't know what I'm gonna do with myself but I'm gonna feel pretty good I think."

He tried to retire a few years ago.

"I wanted to but I figured I'd stick it out a little longer."

Something just kept him coming back day after day.

And Mikey himself was a big part of why the customers kept coming back decade after decade.

"Mr. Castaldi fed many a family in this town when their fathers weren't working. His whole life all he did was give to people. He's a great human bein g and the town is gonna be sorry to see the door close tomorrow," said Tom Barrett, who has been coming here his whole life.

"That's what makes it the best. Mikey's always taking care of everyone, always has. The Castaldi's are great people. So it just puts a smile on your face every time you come," said David Edsell.

"He's hard-working, always giving back to the community. We're just here giving back to him," said Dave Barrett.

It's a relationship that goes both ways.

A business model built on just a few simple things.

"Good food, good service, good people," Dave Barrett says.

"We appreciate all the customers and all the people. That's what I'm gonna miss is the people," Castaldi said.

Congrats on a well-deserved retirement to Mikey.