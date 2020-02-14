911 service down near Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — UPDATE: Landline service has been restored.
Original story:
Emergency officials are warning people in part of Lackawanna County about a 911 problem.
Officials say 911 service may be interrupted in Carbondale if you are calling from a landline. Verizon is working on the problem and plans on having it fixed sometime Friday night.
Carbondale residents who only have a landline and cannot get through to 911 are urged to use a cell phone or go to the police station if you should need emergency services.