x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

911 service down near Carbondale

UPDATE: Verizon restored landline service.
phone outage graphic webgen

CARBONDALE, Pa. — UPDATE: Landline service has been restored.

Original story:

Emergency officials are warning people in part of Lackawanna County about a 911 problem.

Officials say 911 service may be interrupted in Carbondale if you are calling from a landline. Verizon is working on the problem and plans on having it fixed sometime Friday night.

Carbondale residents who only have a landline and cannot get through to 911 are urged to use a cell phone or go to the police station if you should need emergency services.