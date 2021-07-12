More than 600 pairs of pajamas donated to organization in Luzerne County

Two girls from Lackawanna County are lending a helping hand to a center in Pittston.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two girls from Lackawanna County donated over 600 pairs of pajamas to the Catherine McAuley Center in Pittston.

The center provides temporary shelter to women and children and works to place them in permanent housing.

Elle and AJ Yoder have collected pajamas for the center for five years.

This year, they teamed up with the Abington Heights Middle School and South Abington Elementary School to drop off the pajamas.

"It makes me feel happy that we are donating to different families in need," said 4th grader Anniston Yoder.

627 pairs of pajamas made their way to the Catherine McAuley Center in Lackawanna County.