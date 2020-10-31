Walking for mental health awareness in Scranton

The walk was smaller this year due to Covid, but the organizers say the pandemic has made their mission even more important.

"It warms my heart to see that people are still caring and still supporting us. But it's become more than Katie now, right? This is about everyone that's suffering from mental illness. It truly warms our heart that we were able to use her story to make all of this awareness," said Sarah Shoener, Kate's sister-in-law.