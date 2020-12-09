Waddling through Waverly

People took to the pavement for the Waverly Community Center annual 5k Waddle.

The Waddle began at the Waverly community house.

Runners traveled through Waverly before circling back to the starting point.

With many races and runs canceled this year, it was important to organizers to keep the tradition going, while being safe and socially distant.

"Much more Safer. They can Socially distance, they can go off in a wave maybe with their friends and family if they are inclined to do so its very challenging to run fully masked, so they are able to stay 6-FT apart and enjoy their race," said Emily Karam, organizer.