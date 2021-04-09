5K kicks off full first day of Scranton's La Festa Italiana

The annual memorial run raises money for the Boys and Girls Club, and scholarships at West Scranton High School.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 100 people burned off some calories before the first full day of La Festa Italiana in Scranton.

The Cpt. James Minicozzi Memorial 5K raises money for the Boys and Girls Club in memory of the West Scranton native. It also supports scholarships at West Scranton High School.

Cpt. Minicozzi was a board member for La Festa. He passed away in 2012.

Because of the pandemic, the 5K was canceled last year. People who put the event together weren't sure how this year would pan out but were pleased with the number of people who participated.

"I really didn't know what to expect. I started to get excited when I saw online that we started to hit the 100-mark. So I said, okay, we're coming back from the pandemic stronger. I am thrilled we didn't know what to expect, we always raise the bar high, and the community really rallied for us today," said Leslie Minicozzi Galacci, Race Director and sister of Cpt. James Minicozzi.