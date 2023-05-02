570 Day highlights our area

A pandemic-era project stuck around and quickly became a tradition.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tara Morcom's business is only two months old, but she's lived in the 570 area code her entire life.

"I have a lot of pride in the area. We just really want to help out any pet owners in the 570, try to relieve some stress from their hectic life."

She and her partner Joe started Furrari Pet Taxi Co. to shuttle pets to and from day care, the vet, the groomer, or anywhere else.

As a brand-new business, they jumped at the chance to be a part of an online campaign called 570 Day.

"It's a great way to highlight your business. Maybe you're doing a fun initiative. Maybe your nonprofit that has a fundraising event coming up. Maybe you're a bakery, and you want to sell some 570 Day cookies. It's really up to you how you want to get involved," said Amber Riedinger, a member of the #570Day committee.

On Sunday, May 7, everyone is encouraged to share what they love about the area on social media using the hashtag 570 Day.

"A hiking trail, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor, or your favorite business, or just people that you love in the area," explained Ahmad Ali, also part of the #570Day committee.

The idea to spread local pride came when we needed it most.

"It was like in the height of the pandemic, and there was so much negativity going on. We were like, 'Let's talk about the good stuff,'" said Megan Filac, a member of the #570Day committee. "Our area has so much good stuff, beautiful views, beautiful mountains, good food, good businesses. Let's talk about that and shine a light on all the good stuff we have happening in our area."

Like baseball games at PNC Field.

"That's exactly what we are—a community gathering space, and so to be a part of 570 Day, and of course, we have a game this Sunday, which makes it a little bit easier as well, but to be part of all of that we try to bring out families, friends, everybody of all ages and really get people outside and out doing things," said Matt Hamilton, assistant general manager for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Or maybe your favorite part of the area is the local craft beer, like the ones made at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company.

"We're tucked up in the northeast Wayne County area, so every time we can spread our wings and get some beer and distribution down here, invite people to come up and see our awesome brewpub, we jump at the opportunity," said Brad Beneski.

Maybe you love appreciating all four seasons at area ski resorts like Montage Mountain.

"We strive to create events for all ages, from our Mother's Day weekend Wine Festival to our first annual Archery Fest and all the great things included with your summer season pass kicking off with the county fair at the end of this month," said Kevin Morgan, director of sales for Montage Mountain.

Whatever makes you proud to live here, share it on Sunday.

Don't forget to use the hashtag #570Day, and follow along with what others post here.

So you’ve heard about #570Day, but aren’t quite sure what it’s all about? We’ve got you covered! Here’s what you need to... Posted by 570Day on Friday, April 28, 2023