5Oth Feast of the Lady of Mount Carmel wraps up in Carbondale

The church holds this procession annually to bring the lady out for all of Carbondale to see, especially those in nursing homes and who are homebound.

"The love of our lady Mount Carmel church brings us together, we are very much, we will fight for this church to keep its legacy and it's traditions and customs alive. My generation is starting to take over these traditions and customs because they are passing them down to us, the old men and women who have kept them alive this long have entrusted us to keep them going," said Josefa Dombrosky, feast chairman.