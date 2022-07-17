5Oth Feast of the Lady of Mount Carmel wraps up in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Lackawanna County church celebrated a special anniversary Sunday.
Our lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Carbondale celebrated its 50th annual Feast of the Lady of Mt. Carmel.
After the mass, the statue of the Lady of Mount Carmel was paraded through the streets.
The church holds this procession annually to bring the lady out for all of Carbondale to see, especially those in nursing homes and who are homebound.
"The love of our lady Mount Carmel church brings us together, we are very much, we will fight for this church to keep its legacy and it's traditions and customs alive. My generation is starting to take over these traditions and customs because they are passing them down to us, the old men and women who have kept them alive this long have entrusted us to keep them going," said Josefa Dombrosky, feast chairman.
The procession Sunday was the grand finale of the church's weekend-long festivities in Lackawanna County.
