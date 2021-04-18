500 people vaccinated in Lackawanna County

DePietro's Pharmacy hosted a vaccine clinic on Sunday at the Greater Scranton YMCA.

As of April 13, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Pennsylvanians over 18.

In Lackawanna County on Sunday, a pharmacy hosted a vaccine clinic that saw patients of all ages.

College student Noah Naoevanko has been waiting for this for a long time - he's been taking his classes virtually at home but is now one step closer to getting back to class.

"It was something to look forward to when the vaccine first came out, and I'm just glad I can finally get this monkey off my back, you know?" said Naoevanko.

Noah is one of 500 patients receiving their first Moderna vaccine at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore.

DePietro's Pharmacy put together the clinic along with a team of volunteers.

This is the first large-scale clinic the pharmacy has hosted, and one of the first in the area since vaccines were made available to all adults in the state.

"We've seen a spectrum, from 18-year-olds to 65-year-olds. Some people coming from as far as Lake Ariel, Pittston, Pocono Township. So, it's rewarding to give people an opportunity to be vaccinated," said Tom DePietro, owner of DePietro's Pharmacy.

Jessica Simons jumped at the chance to have her teen daughter vaccinated, too.

"We're very excited. We're anxious to get this all behind us and get life back to as close to normal as we possibly can. I have two teenagers. My daughter is 18 and old enough to get vaccinated today," said Simons of Dunmore.

When the vaccine rollout first started, smaller pharmacies struggled to get a supply.

DePietro's owner says he's grateful to have the opportunity to give the shot to those in his own community.

"It's come full circle. I remember standing here as a kid playing basketball in this gym, so being here today to give Covid vaccines in the middle of a pandemic is extremely rewarding. I'm very proud to serve our community," said DePietro.