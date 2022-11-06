4th annual Diesel Jam in Lackawanna County

The Diesel Jam was held at the Dickson City Circle Drive-In Saturday.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The 4th annual Diesel Jam took place Saturday in Lackawanna County at the Dickson City Circle Drive-In.

The event is a celebration of the truck community.

It features a diesel, gas, & antique truck show, mobile dyno runs, industry vendors, apparel vendors, food vendors, live entertainment & more.

New this year is the Barna Heavy Equipment Rodeo, where operators will show off their skills through a series of obstacles.

Proceeds support the Andrew Mazza Foundation and scholarships for trade & high school students.