Lifelong 49ers fan eagerly awaits NFC Championship game

While you don't have to look far for Eagles fans in northeastern Pennsylvania, one 49ers superfan is rooting for his team year-round.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — You don't need to look too far to find people supporting the Philadelphia Eagles in northeastern Pennsylvania.

To find a San Francisco 49ers fan, it may be a little harder unless you're going along Gino Merli drive in Peckville.

"To me, it's my life," said Chris Aiello. "It means it means absolutely one hundred percent everything to me, I can't express how important it is."

Chris Aiello's pride for the 49ers started more than 40 years ago. He remembers his father giving him a 49ers jacket when he was just four years old.

"When I was a kid, I remember just running around their house with a jersey screaming Jerry Rice's name, John Taylor, Ronnie Lott just watching it and screaming nothing ever with the paint or costumes like this, said Aiello."

As time went on, Aiello's love for the game grew, trading in his full body paint job for a custom superhero mask.

"I figured you're going to a game, if you're going as a fan, what other way to go than as a superhero, said Aiello."

His passion for the 49ers can be seen all over the walls of his house and as the collection grew, what couldn't be displayed on the inside made its way to the front yard.

"These are all my mannequins. I started buying mannequins a few years ago, maybe about five years ago or something like that," said Aiello. "I tried to build like an offensive line for the NFL team, but it didn't happen."

Aiello keeps the displays up year-round to show he's not just a fan during the regular season...He is one every single day.

"Everybody does the same thing every day, in and out. When I started doing this, I made it grow, I made it big, I made it go harder stuff like that," said Aiello. "I just don't want to do the same thing."

With the NFC Championship game just days away, Aiello has one message for Eagles fans.

"Bang Bang niners in the house baby, next round, we're coming to Philly," said Aiello.