46th annual performance of The Nutcracker held in Scranton

The performances of The Nutcracker are the Ballet Theatre's of Scranton gift to the community.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the 46th year, the Ballet Theatre of Scranton is kicking off the holiday season with its annual performances of The Nutcracker.

The performances at The Theater at North are the ballet's free gifts to the public every year.

WNEP is a proud media sponsor of the Nutcracker.

There are still tickets available for Sunday afternoon's performance.