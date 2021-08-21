Four-year-old cancer survivor in Lackawanna County gives back

Avery and her family hope to help other kids battling cancer.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A four-year-old girl from Lackawanna County who beat cancer this year is now giving back to other kids battling the disease.

Giving back is something Avery Shivock already knows all about.

The Shivock Family set up shop in Dunmore, selling cookies to buy beads.

The beads go to children battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

"The waiting list is 421 children long, and after today it will be considerably shorter," said Stephanie Shivock, Avery's mom.

The Shivocks were inspired to do this after Avery Shivock, 4, was diagnosed with cancer last year - each of her beads represents a part of her cancer journey.

"Avery's beads are about seven feet long. That's very short considering some of the people," said Stephanie.

Feeling grateful - Avery and her mom decided to give back.

"Avery, in January, was diagnosed with kidney cancer. She is now cancer-free after 6 months of chemotherapy. And we are teaching her to pay it forward," said Stephanie.

That's a lesson Avery has already learned a lot about.

You may remember her from a Newswatch 16 story in 2020 when we found her picking up litter and cigarette buts all over her hometown of Dunmore. She was only three.

Now - at the ripe old age of 4, Avery is making sure kids with cancer receive the strength that got her through.

Each cookie sold helps pay for a string of beads for a child currently undergoing treatment. The Shivocks hope to buy a lot of beads but that the strings they join stay short.

"We are overwhelmed with kindness. We have donations from 12 local bakeries and grocery stores, we have the support of our church, we put posters at local parks, and honestly, everyone has stopped by today. We are overwhelmed," said Stephanie.

"Thanks everyone for coming!" said Avery.