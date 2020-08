The wreck happened Friday night in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from New York died in a crash Friday night on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County.

The family from Brooklyn were in the vehicle when it went off the highway near Gouldsboro around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim was identified by the coroner as Nathalie Jacques, 48, from Brooklyn, New York.

The woman's husband and three children were all taken to area hospitals.