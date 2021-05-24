300 townhomes planned for Dickson City

Kriger Pipeline is planning to develop mountain property behind the former Kmart.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Butch Kriger saw an opportunity along an undeveloped mountaintop in Dickson City.

His company, Kriger Pipeline, plans to build 300 townhomes across more than 250 acres of land bordering Business Route 6.

"We're going to have biking trails, hiking trails; there's ponds up in the woods. It's just going to be a beautiful community," Kriger said.

Kriger met Newswatch 16 near where he is planning an access road for the property, alongside the former Kmart in Dickson City.

The 300 homes he's proposing here are in addition to another 200 he has planned for the borough of Archbald.

Kriger said new jobs coming to Lackawanna County, and the popularity of townhome living makes him confident the units will sell.

"As fast as they're building them, they're selling them," he said.

The development on the mountain was welcome news to business owners down here along Business Route 6.

"I think the city of Scranton needs it; Dickson City needs it. It brings people, that's good for business," said Joe Amato, owner of nearby Roma Pizza.

Amato added that after the year local restaurants have had, a few hundred new permanent residents in town could mean a nice boost in business.

"We're here to make a living, and anything helps, so this is good news," he said.