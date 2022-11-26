30 year reunion for Old Forge baseball champions

Baseball champions gathered in Old forge Saturday for a celebration of the coach that led them to victory in 1992.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 1992 Old Forge baseball team gathered at Amadeo's restaurant in Moosic Saturday night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their state championship.

Little did the coach, Joseph Giglio, know the celebration also came with the announcement that Marion Street in Old Forge will be renamed to "Joseph G.I. Giglio Way" in his honor.

"I've been blessed. I've coached with the greatest teams, not only this team but my whole career. I've had a wonderful family. I've lived, I believe, not only in the greatest country in the world but in the greatest town in the greatest country in the world, Old Forge," said Joe Giglio, former Blue Devils Baseball Head Coach.

Giglio coached baseball from 1981 to 1999 and was the Old Forge head baseball coach the year they won the championship in 1992 in Lackawanna County.