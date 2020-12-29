28-year-old Scranton firefighter passes away

He was sworn in less than a year ago but has served as a first responder for years.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Black bunting hangs outside Scranton Fire Headquarters on Mulberry Street in downtown Scranton.

The mayor has ordered that the American flags flying on all city property are to be lowered to half staff for the next month.

Honors only observed when someone who dedicated their lives to protecting the City of Scranton passes away.

Rookie Scranton firefighter Stephen Sunday died early Tuesday.

City officials say his death is under investigation.

Sunday was sworn in in January, one of Mayor Paige Cognetti's first official acts after she took office.

He was a member of a large rookie class of city firefighters, and Sunday is being remembered for his service.

Before signing on to be a Scranton firefighter, Sunday served with Commonwealth Health Ambulance.

Scranton's Mayor and Fire Chief aren't saying much else about how Sunday died other than they are waiting on the results of an autopsy from the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office.