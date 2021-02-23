25th birthday parade in Dunmore

Friends, fire crews, police, and members of DPW attended the parade.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A drive-by celebration lit up the street for a man in Lackawanna County.

Bj Reidenbach of Dunmore turned 25-years-old.

To mark the occasion, friends, fire crews, police, even the Dunmore Department of Public Works pulled out all the stops.

"We're brand new, and as soon as we came, neighbors came and welcomed us, and they came up to the door to meet Bj. So we're just very thankful," said Margee Dodge, Bj's mother.

Bj lives with Spina Bifida.

His new community here in Dunmore turned out to say happy birthday to him on Monday night.