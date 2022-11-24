23rd year for Dickson City Dinner

A tradition carries on with filling bellies and hearts in Lackawanna County.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years in Lackawanna County.

A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday.

Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited.

The dinner runs completely on donations from area businesses and community members.

Organizers say this year they are thankful for the outpouring of support.

"Volunteers came basically out of the woodwork. I asked and I always got a 'yes' more than I usually did, and monetary donations were increased this year. Food donations were increased this year. We're just so very blessed," said Judie Senkow-Richards.