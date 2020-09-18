2020 Census deadline approaching

SCRANTON, Pa. — A caravan of census takers, police, firefighters, even the bookmobile drove around the Scranton Friday urging people to participate in the census.
Filling out the census helps your community get federal money for schools, hospitals, roads, and more.
"We've only got a couple more weeks and then our chance is over. It really counts. It's about $2,100 dollars per person for the next decade and that money really matters to the City of Scranton and to parks like Nay Aug Park," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.
The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is September 30th.