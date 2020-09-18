2020 Census deadline approaching

SCRANTON, Pa. — A caravan of census takers, police, firefighters, even the bookmobile drove around the Scranton Friday urging people to participate in the census.

"We've only got a couple more weeks and then our chance is over. It really counts. It's about $2,100 dollars per person for the next decade and that money really matters to the City of Scranton and to parks like Nay Aug Park," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.