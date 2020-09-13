x
Lackawanna County

200 motorcycles and military vehicles take part in Sergeant Janargonish Ride

JESSUP, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, an annual motorcycle ride in memory of a soldier killed during an ambush in Afghanistan went on although it was a little different because of the pandemic.

About 200 motorcycles and military vehicles participated in the 13th annual Sergeant Janargonish Ride.

"It's great to be able to still have a way to honor Jan even though the world looks a little bit different," said Talia Walsh, organizer. "We know the event can't be the same as it always is but we are glad that everyone who is here is supporting us and being able to support a cause, is supporting our veterans in need locally."

Shirts were sold at the start of the ride and participating restaurants donated a percentage of food sold to organizers.

Money raised will go to military and veteran support organizations.

