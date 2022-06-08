17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

The festival continues Sunday in downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown.

Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania.

And you can check out most of the acts for free.

The Scranton Jazz Festival began in 2005 at the Hanlon's Grove Amphitheatre at Nay Aug Park in the city.

After the facility was damaged by a major snow storm in 2007, the festival's organizers moved the event to its present home at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.