UPDATE: Homicide investigation in Lackawanna County

Authorities responded to a home on Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township after midnight on Saturday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly shooting in Lackawanna County has been ruled homicide.

Joseph Roberson, 17, from Thornhurst, died at the hospital after being shot in the head, according to the coroner.

Newswatch 16 spoke with neighbors who say they heard a commotion and a loud bang that night but weren't sure if it was fireworks or a gunshot until police and first responders came and rushed Roberson to the hospital.

There is no word if there are any suspects.

State police and the district attorney are involved, but would not comment on the nature of the investigation.