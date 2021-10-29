16 To The Rescue: Red

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix who has been in the shelter for quite some time. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo introduces us to Red.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Red is considered a social butterfly at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The 3-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull Mix has the biggest smile; it was hard to even get pictures of him because of how excited he was to spend some time outside the kennel. He has been in the shelter for quite some time, and he is ready to be adopted.

"He's just a huge cuddle bug, he can just play for hours and hours on day's end. I think he's just depressed at this point. He's been so overlooked," said Nick Moczulski, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Red has lived at Griffin Pond for about a year; rescue workers say it is not necessarily surprising he has been overlooked for so long because of his breed. But Red is special. He is great with other dogs and kids, although older kids might be better because Red likes his toys for himself.

"He has a little bit of resource guarding, but I think that's just from being out on the streets. He guards his food, and when he has a toy he gets a little protective."

That protectiveness likely comes from his time as a stray. Red was also injured when he was brought in but is doing so much better now.

"He did have a surgery on his CCL but it is fully repaired, healed. He's up and ready to run and do whatever."

And that is why rescue workers think it is time for Red to get adopted. They believe there is the right family out there for him who can give him equal time to play and run around outside, and cuddle up with his new owner.

"He's got a lovely smile. He can brighten up anyone's day just with that look. He's a little sluggish off to start but he works out and he likes to run and run and run. He's a very active dog for how mellow he is in the cage" Moczulski said.