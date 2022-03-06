16 To The Rescue: Oswald

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet the friendliest cat who loves to cuddle, make biscuits and give hugs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Oswald takes the term 'lap cat' to a whole new level. Never mind the camera, if there is a lap to sit on, he will find a way.

Oswald is an adult, probably about 5-years-old. When he was brought in through the Trap, Neuter, and Release program at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, rescue workers decided not to release him.

"Within 24 hours we realized how friendly he is. He is an absolute sweetheart. There was no way he was going back outside. We all here call him a professional biscuit maker because every time he gets around a blanket, as you will see later, he makes biscuits on it. He loves every single person, so we're assuming he was a house pet at some point and was dumped outside," said Sheri Sakosky, St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo.

During his time as a stray, Oswald developed some health problems. He was found in a cat colony with a citronella collar embedded in his neck and his fur was severely matted and needed to be shaved. In just a month of living here, though, Oswald is doing very well; his neck is healing and he is quickly becoming a shelter favorite. But still he will need some extra love from his new family.

"He is FIV positive, but he is able to live with other cats. It's transmitted only through puncture wounds and mating and now that he's fixed, there'd be no mating. He'd have to go to the vet once or twice a year just to keep up on it. If he gets a cold, sometimes the cold hangs on a little longer, he might need a longer round of antibiotics but other than that there's no really extra or special care for a cat that's FIV positive," Sakosky said.

Rescue workers say Oswald can still live a perfectly normal life, he just needs the right family to give him the chance. He has never been tested with dogs, but rescue workers don't think it'd be a problem since he is so friendly. In fact, Oswald would probably do best with a friend in the home.

"He loves other cats. When he's in the back room in a cage and we let him out, he jumps on top of the other cages to say hi to everybody," Sakosky said.

And of course, humans. Oswald would do great in a home with kids, adults, whoever. Just anyone willing to give him a lap to lay or make biscuits on.

"So loving, when we hold him, he hugs us," Sakosky explained.

You can find Oswald's adoption information by clicking here.