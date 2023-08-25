Orville | 16 To The Rescue

He's had three adoption applications because his personality is hard to resist, but somehow, Orville keeps getting passed up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — He's sweet, easygoing, handsome, and charming. And loves snuggles and treats.

"He is the perfect cat," Sheri Sakosky, St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo.

Orville is a ginger gentleman at the rescue in Scranton.

He is estimated to be around 3 years old and has been living at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Lackawanna County for a few months after he was spotted outside with an injured paw.

Rescue workers helped him out and have been trying to help him find his forever home ever since.

"He's been overlooked a couple of times. He's gotten a few applications, and they change their mind because there are so many people who are still scared of FIV," says Sakosky.

Orville is FIV positive, but don't count him out because of that.

Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, or FIV, is a cat-specific immune disease that can only be spread to other cats through mating or a deep puncture bite from an infected cat.

Rescue workers are sad there is a stigma around FIV-positive cats but want to spread awareness to potential adopters.

Cats with FIV can live healthy, normal lives and live with non-FIV cats. In fact, Orville shares his space with some other cats, including his buddy Baloo who wanted to say hello.

But rescue workers know Orville would thrive in a home and hope an open-minded forever family will see his story and give him a chance.

"He attracts so much attention, and he's stunning, so everybody sees him, and then we get so hopeful. And it's so sad," says Sakosky.

In addition to his affectionate personality, Orville can go to almost any home. He gets along with cats, dogs, and children.

Orville is so much more than his FIV diagnosis, and rescue workers hope someone can see beyond the label and give him the good life he deserves.

If you're interested in adopting orange Orville, you can find his adoption information here.