16 To The Rescue: Lucas

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Lucas, a 5-year-old pit bull/terrier mix who has been living the shelter life for going on two years.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.

The American pit bull/terrier mix is about 5 years old, and even though he is a shelter favorite, he has been living there for way too long, and it is time for that to change.

"Great with the people he knows; he's a super-loving dog. He will sit in your lap and give you kisses all day. When we try to put him back in the kennel, he lays down outside. He doesn't want to go back inside. He's just a really sweet guy," said Marci Zeiler, a Humane Society officer with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Even though he has captured the hearts of all the rescue workers at Griffin Pond, Lucas has been living there for going on two years now. Lucas was rescued from a kill shelter in Philadelphia and was brought to Lackawanna County.

Rescue workers do not know anything about his past before he got there, but they see he is carrying some scars with him, which is why he keeps getting overlooked.

"He does require a little bit of patience and a couple of meet-and-greets. It does take him a little bit to trust people initially," said Zeiler.

But once he does have that trust, he is as playful as can be, always up for giving the most slobbery kisses. Lucas would do best in a home with older or no kids, and no other pets. He does not seem to have separation anxiety, and rescue workers think he'd thrive in a low-foot-traffic type of home.

"He keeps his kennel really nice. He is probably the most housebroken dog here. He will not pee in his kennel; he will not poop in his kennel. He doesn't tear stuff up," Zeiler said.

Lucas is pretty good with commands and on his leash, too. Rescue workers know he has the potential to make a family really happy; he just needs the right family to give him the chance.

"A pocketful of treats is his best friend. He loves to eat, so he has the ability. He's a loving dog. He deserves someone that will see what we see in him here," said Zeiler.

If you would like to meet Lucas, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.