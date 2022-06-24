16 To The Rescue: Farrah & Levi

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet two cats who are best friends. They are a little shy but bring out the best in each other when they are together.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Farrah and Levi have been living at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter for quite some time, since December 2020. Rescue workers think they get overlooked because they are a bit timid, but they just adore these two and are hopeful they will find the perfect forever home.

"Farrah, her little paws are so stinking cute. Levi is just a doll. He is a very sweet boy," Mackenzie Davidson, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, said.

Farrah is the girl, with the little white socks for paws. Levi is the boy. They are about 3 years old and were brought in together, and have been inseparable ever since.

"We don't know if from the same litter, but they are siblings in our terms where they're bonded," Davidson said.

Because of that, Farrah and Levi need to be adopted together. They get along with other cats, too, but they are definitely happiest when they are together.

"They keep each other company. They get each other very confident. They give each other the confidence they need when meeting new people. They comfort each other when they're scared. They sleep with each other, they cuddle together, they play together, so they're best friends," said Davidson.

Farrah and Levi take a little bit of time to warm up to new people. Rescue workers think it will take about a week for them to decompress in their new home if and when they get adopted. But they just know it will be worth it.

"A quiet home. They do get a little scared when there's a lot of chaos around so preferably a home with older children, if any children, no dogs, and other cats," Davidson said.

If you are interested in meeting Farrah and Levi you can find their adoption information by clicking on their names.