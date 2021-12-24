16 To The Rescue: Emily

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 1-and-a half-year-old mix looking for a second chance.

SCRANTON, Pa. — This festive 45-pound pup is Emily. She is ready for Christmas and ready for her forever home. Rescue workers say she is about 1 and a half and is likely a pointer/border collie/pit bull mix.

Emily was taken in as a stray from Arkansas about a year ago. She was adopted for a while but was recently brought back to Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton.

Rescue workers know there is the perfect home for her and hope someone will give Emily that second chance.

"Hang out with, go for walks, take places. She goes in the car— we went to see the Christmas lights at Nay Aug a couple of times. She just sits there. She is a good girl," said Clara Cammerota, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

The perfect home for Emily would be one with no kids, but she does very well with other dogs, especially smaller ones.

"I take her wherever I can. She has not given me any trouble, except being cautious with new people," Cammerota said.

Rescue workers say Emily can get protective. The first time she was adopted did not work out because of kids in the house, but once she is comfortable, she does just fine with adults.

"Obviously, you can see with me, it only took a day or two and the volunteers that come here, she loves them all, it just takes a few times for her to get used to the person," said Cammerota.

Rescue workers know there is the right person out there who is willing to give Emily the time and patience she deserves. They say whoever that match is will be so lucky to bring Emily home, especially if there is a big fenced-in yard for Emily to do what she does best.

"Doing zoomies around the yard and chasing toys. She will go out there and play by herself with a toy and just toss it around and just run around the yard and run over to me, jump on me, roll over, let me pet her. She's still a puppy. She's not even 2 years old yet."