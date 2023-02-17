16 To The Rescue: Cash

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet an 8-year-old black mini-panther cat whose owner passed away late last year.

JESSUP, Pa. — Cash was adopted as a kitten and lived eight wonderful years with his previous owner in the most loving home. Sadly, Cash's owner died in November, and although he is safe and well taken care of in his foster home, he is ready for his new forever home.

"Oh, he's a sweetheart. He's a little shy at first but will warm up to you. He previously lived with an older gentleman, but in foster, he's been living with other cats and doing okay with children, as well," said Katrina Sonnenberg, Animal Care Associates.

Cash has been living with his foster family in Jessup since his owner died late last year. Rescue workers with Animal Care Associates think he is shy and scared because of all of the changes over the past few months, but they say he's gotten more comfortable with each passing day. In fact, when we asked what kind of home Cash would be happiest in, he spoke up for himself.

"He could tell you, but so he's used to a quiet home with an older gentleman, but he has adapted here in foster. But we think he'd probably prefer a quieter home," said Sonnenberg.

Rescue workers would like to see Cash go to a home like the one he lived in his whole life. Even though he has been getting along with kids, other cats, and cat-friendly dogs since he's lived in his foster home, he is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so that's something to keep in mind.

"It can only be transmitted through deep bite wounds through blood, so there's really no concern, and Cash is pretty much non-reactive to other cats; he could care less if they're around. As long as they're friendly with others, he's good," Sonnenberg said.

There is no extra care for Cash either. Still, being FIV-positive is one of the main reasons he keeps getting overlooked, along with the fact that he is a black cat. Rescue workers say they are always harder to find homes for.

"I personally don't understand it because I love them, for whatever reason it is. We chose him because we'd really like to see him get a home, we feel horrible that he lost his dad, and we just want to him to have a good home again," Sonnenberg said.

If you would like to meet Cash, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.