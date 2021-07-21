15 years of 'Little Go Joe'

Tom Possinger was back pedaling the hallways at Saint Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Township in Lackawanna County for one last time.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's the end of an era for one of the good-hearted folks in our area who pitches in and raises money for our "Go Joe" ride every year.

While morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker hits the road.

Tom Possinger has been pedaling the hallways at Saint Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Township in Lackawanna County.

Wednesday marked the fifteenth year of Tom's "Little Go Joe" ride.

Tom collects donations for "Go Joe."

This year his ride raised $750.

At the end of Wednesday's ride, Tom passed the torch to a new Little Go Joe rider who will take his place starting next year.