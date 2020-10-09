13th annual motorcycle ride to be held Sunday

The ride honors the late SGT Jan Argonish and also helps local injured and homeless veterans.

JESSUP, Pa. — Folks came out Wednesday night to discuss some of the changes to this year's "Sgt. Jan Argonish Motorcycle Ride" in Lackawanna County.

Friends and family of the late Sargeant Argonish met at the Jessup Hose Company #2 on Hill Street to talk about how things will run this year due to COVID-19.

This is the 13th year of the ride in honor of Argonish who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

The ride raises money for homeless and wounded veterans.

The 50-mile-ride starts in Jessup, his hometown, and passes through the area's countryside.

Each year a big party is held following the ride, but due to the pandemic, that's out of the question.

"After the ride we typically have a party here. So we thought a really great way to support local small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 was for us to give back to them, and they're giving back to us," said Talia Walsh.

The committee decided after the ride is over, you can stop at any of the restaurants listed below, and 10% of your bill will be donated to the ride to help support local injured soldiers, service members in need, the SGT Jan-Michael Argonish Memorial Fund, and other military veteran support organizations.

The ride leaves Sunday, September 13 at Noon from Jessup Hose Company #2 on Hill Street.

Participating Businesses:

Thirst T's Bar & Grill --- Camelot

McGrath's Pub & Eatery --- Andy Gavin's

The Bar & Company --- Waymart Hotel

OTown Bar & Grill --- The Peanut Bar

The Union Craft House --- Terry's Diner (BYOB)