SCRANTON, Pa. — The Hilton in Scranton was decked in blue Saturday for a good cause.

The 12th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala was taking place there.

The event celebrated Marley's Mission which uses horses to help children who have experienced emotional trauma.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange was the master of ceremonies for the big event that featured live music and an illuminated dance floor in Scranton.