SCRANTON, Pa. — The Waldorf Park German American Federation in Scranton held its annual German Day.
There was traditional German food and beer, along with a live band playing German music with German dancers.
Organizers say the event continues a tradition started by their ancestors.
"They have all been held at this location on East Mountain. Most of the families that are here today have relatives that were at the first German day all those years ago, so we take great pride in the fact that we've been able to continue the legacy of our ancestors," said Joe Wechsler, Waldorf Park German American Federation.
This was the 117th Annual German Day in Scranton.
